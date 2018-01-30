Abhishek Ganguly

Managing Director

Puma India

Abhishek Ganguly, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, is a Business leader with a proven track record of more than twelve years in the Sports, Lifestyle and Retail industry.

Currently, Ganguly is the Managing Director of Puma India. The brand is one the leading Sports brands in India and has been some huge success since it started up in the country in 2005.

Before Puma, Ganguly has had a successful stint of three years in Reebok during its early phase in India. There he started with Supply Chain and Planning and then got into Sales and Retail. Those days being early days for organized retail in India, and meant lot of challenges in every aspect of the business. Having worked on various parts of the value chain, Ganguly considers this stint as baptism by fire for him into the Indian business environment. At the time he moved out of Reebok in 2005, he was heading the Southern Region for the company.

Post that he joined Puma’s start up team in India as the Director- Sales & Marketing. He was responsible for setting up the sales, marketing, retail, product, sourcing and planning functions in the company. Building teams, offices, manufacturing set up, stores, franchisee network at a fast scale, Puma soon became a leading brand in the country. Puma connected to its target consumers through its strong retail presence, innovative product offering and quirky marketing campaigns. This resulted in a huge growth in revenues and with strong profitability.

Establishing Puma from scratch to success is Ganguly’s biggest achievement. Currently, he heads the company as its Managing Director. He also got involved in setting up Puma’s cricket business. Right now, Ganguly is also the Global Cricket Head for Puma, an additional role given to him in 2012. Puma has been able to establish a clear positioning in cricket in all the relevant nations with an exciting range of products, players association, team sponsorships and marketing campaigns.

Ganguly has a penchant for startup situations and businesses. His acumen to understand business dynamics coupled with a strong commercial sense gives him the strategic purpose in business scenarios. And with a background of hands on experience in various facets, he has the ‘Operator’s Insight’. He has exposure to multiple consumer products and experience in managing various sales channels- direct retail, various wholesale networks and online commerce.