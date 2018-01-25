Jabong clocks 40x revenues within the first hour of the Big Brand Sale

Jabong clocks 40x revenues within the first hour of the Big Brand...

The Big Brand Sale by India’s leading online fashion destination, Jabong, opened to a record-breaking start with a 40x revenue over baseline within the first hour.

Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong, said, “The Big Brand Sale has received a tremendous response with traffic to the platform rising by 4x and new customer acquisition ahead of our plan. Our innovation of VIP slots for loyalists created huge excitement with 1.3 million products getting sold even before the formal start of the sale. Our customers also embraced our offerings on the premium international brands, thereby increasing their share by 40 per cent.”

8 million products were wishlisted, with premium international brands dominating the share, followed by sports and footwear. All the orders placed during slots with promised next day deliveries are on track for deliveries.

The fashion major is offering 3.8 lakh styles from 3,000 international and Indian brands at a discounted range of between 51 to 80 per cent across all product categories.