Sri Sri Tattva strengthens its online presence by tying up with Big Basket at India Food Forum 2018

Sri Sri Tattva, one of India’s leading health and wellness FMCG firm, is set to announce a comprehensive strategic partnership with BigBasket.com at India Food Forum 2018. This will further enable their products to reach customers across India with unprecedented precision and effectiveness through the online major’s robust delivery network. Sri Sri Tattva will make available over 120 of its front runner products to the growing customer base of BigBasket.com. These include 44 products in the Personal Care range, consisting of 6 sub categories and 82 products in the Food Range, consisting of 8 sub categories. Sri Sri Tattva will also add to its existing range of groceries and staples, including organics in the new financial enhancing the premium offerings in this space from the portal.

This partnership will give a great opportunity to modern-day consumers who are more aware and particular about their health and lifestyle needs. Healthier alternatives like Organic Brown Sugar, Rock Salt, Organic Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil and Ghee made from cow’s milk will be more accessible to households across India with supplies in multiple regions from 26 cities. This comprehensive range of cooking products was launched at the India Food Forum 2018.

Customers can look forward to the multiple offerings through an exclusive page of the Sri Sri Tattva on BigBasket.com.

On the occasion of announcement at India Food Forum 2018, Tej Katpitia, Chief Executive Officer, Sri Sri Tattva said, “Sri Sri Tattva has always endeavored to ensure that quality products reach maximum amount of consumers across India and also across the globe. It is truly proud moment for us to announce that we will be tieing up with Big Basket.”

According to Hari Menon, Founder and CEO, bigbasket, said, “We believe that this relationship is very strategic for us. The reason being that what we see in the food space – be it online or offline – that it is a conscious move by the consumers to look at health as something very important. We are trying to see how to create the organic products in the same price range to the normal vegetables and we believe that we will achieve that. We want to give this movement a huge push through our channel.”

“This particular partnership is going to be very crucial for us. bigbasket has been popular channel in the groceries section from quite a long time. We are also concentrating on healthy food from quite a time for our consumers and of course this is one of the vision which bigbasket also has. I really feel that when value resonate and the foundation and intention are strong, then any sort of partnership that comes together would certainly see a lot of success and we are extremely excited on this,” revealed Arvind Varchaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tattva.

He concluded, “Anything that is concentrated and related to the health and giving healthy option to the consumers would be the next wave.”