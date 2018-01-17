Birla Cellulose expands global outreach with the launch of New York design studio

Aditya Birla Group’s Birla Cellulose has launched its premier international design studio in New York, USA. At the opening ceremony, Rajeev Gopal, Chief Marketing Officer of Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group said: “It is a historic moment for all of us at Birla Cellulose as we embark on this new journey” “Birla Cellulose design studio will offer a one-stop solution for brands in the US,” he added.

From fibre to fashion, Birla Cellulose, the Pulp and Fiber business of the Aditya Birla Group, is the global leader in Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) which has touched lives across continents. Birla Cellulose fibers are of 100 percent natural origin, highly absorbent, have soft feel, and are completely biodegradable. In its quest to cater to the demand from the international market, Birla Cellulose has launched its design studio in New York fashion district (Birla Cellulose Studio, 525 7th Avenue, Suite #308, New York).

The design studio will display a range of over 300 varieties of fabrics. The fabrics created by the value chain partners in India will display the best of innovations done on Modal, Viscose and Spunshades, apart from the core fabric collection.

The studio will also have a display of 74 shades of dope dyed Spunshades fibres from Birla Cellulose.

The design studio will offer a one stop solution for brands in the USA in terms of fabric samples in Viscose, Modal and Spunshade. Apart from fabric display, the studio will be actively involved in supply chain support from India, technical support to fabric manufacturers, fabric swatch support followed by yardages for making prototype samples. The active presence of the studio in New York will be a step towards reducing lead time for the buyers.

“Birla Cellulose is here to create awareness for international buyers on possible partnerships towards a mutually profitable growth. Birla Cellulose will exhibit innovations in fibres that work beautifully with the fashion sentiment. Thus re-enforcing the group’s philosophy of constant innovation to suit changing consumer needs,” Gopal said.

He also formally launched the SS19 fabric collection in viscose, modal, spun dyed which would be beneficial to the Fashion Industry as January and February are the months wherein the Industry looks forward to new SS19 fabric range. With this launch, Birla Cellulose has made its seasonal collection accessible for global markets. Birla Cellulose is a global leader with manufacturing in six countries and sales in over 65.

In terms of sustainability, “Birla Cellulose has successfully completed Canopy Style Audit and its current supply chains confirm that the risk of sourcing wood from ancient and endangered forests or other controversial sources is low risk, which is an industry leading result. Chain of Custody (C-o-C) certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is available for our fibres. Aditya Birla Group’s VSF manufacturing units are certified under the ISO 9001 quality management system and ISO 14001 environmental management system,” Gopal stated.

Recently, Birla Cellulose of the Aditya Birla Group has been ranked Number one globally by the NGO Canopy, in its Hot Button Report for it work on the conservation of ancient and endangered forests. Birla Cellulose has a ‘light green shirt’ ranking in the updated and expanded edition of the Hot Button Report, which ranks eleven viscose rayon producers that represent 70 percent of global viscose production.

Gopal informed that Grasim Industries Limited the Indian arm of Birla Cellulose, has also been awarded the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified biobased product label for Birla Excel, Birla Viscose, Birla Modal and Birla Spunshades which was a milestone in reaching their sustainability journey and strengthening their belief that sustainability is at the core of Birla Cellulose’s business strategy.