Clicks To Bricks: Vajor opens first retail store in Pune

After months of anticipation among fashion lovers and enthusiasts, Vajor.com, the women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, known for its free-spirited outlook, takes a big plunge and opens its first ever store at The Pavillion, Model Colony, Pune. Blurring the lines between online and offline, Vajor store meets nature with a next-gen Omnichannel experience.

Spread across more than 1,800 sq. ft, the store is a physical render of the Vajor website, clean, fuss-free, effortless to browse, equipped with the most coveted boho fashion and lifestyle products. Talk about USP, Vajor store has a dedicated ‘Story’ zone wherein, each month, a section will be dedicated to narrate the story behind that month’s collection. The store incorporates a www.vajor.com touch-screen where customers can actually take a virtual tour of the brand and make any and every form of transaction. One can browse products online, get the touch and feel of the merchandise in store and then order at their convenience online or offline!

Vajor has introduced a whole new eclectic mix of products to be displayed at the Vajor Humane section in its store. This product range comprises of unique, meaningful, boho fashion and lifestyle products that provide a truly satisfying shopping experience. For Vajor, community plays a major role in building the brand, and so the stores will play host to a lot of activities, events, workshops wherein the community members can get involved in so much more than just shopping.

Vajor stores will soon be opening in Chennai and Delhi. The brand is moving ahead with a geo expansion plan wherein, Vajor will be looking at various channels and ensure the presence internationally in around 3-4 countries by the end of this financial year.