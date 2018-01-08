Tanmay Kumar

Chief Financial Officer

Burger King India

Tanmay Kumar is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Burger King India overseeing Finance/Strategy & IT for the business. He launched Burger King in India in a true start-up situation. He has great experience in FMCG and Retail sectors.

Tanmay has been a lead model in various aspects of finance with roles compiling controllership, planning & strategy, plant/manufacturing finance; taxation; risk management, and sales accounting.

Other than Finance; Tanmay holds experience of leading commercial teams, supply chain, factory despatches, procurement & stores as well as business development for the India sub-continent.

Tanmay was responsible in setting up Greenfield plant for PepsiCo in Kolkata right from land scouting, negotiating incentives with govt, project construction to operation. He has also been a part of M&A transaction (acquisition of Uncle Chipps Business by Lay’s and refranchised/ acquired businesses at KFC).

Tanmay has previously worked with Yum! Brands as Director Business Development and he was responsible for developing & network expansion for KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut delivery and Taco Bell stores across the domestic market. He managed over 20 corporate franchisees while growing and developing the pan India BD team.

Tanmay completed his high school from Delhi Public School, R. K. Puram in the Year 1993, completed graduation from Delhi University, pursuing Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) (Hons) and then completed his post graduation from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.