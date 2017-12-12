adidas Originals opens first brand owned exclusive outlet in India

The pioneering sportswear brand for the streets, adidas Originals celebrated originality with India Brand Ambassador, Ranveer Singh, at the brand’s newest street style hood in the capital city at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj.

The evening marked the official launch of the city’s new destination for sneaker-heads and streetwear hounds, and engaged brand loyalists to celebrate street style fashion. Managing Director, adidas Group India, Dave Thomas; Senior Marketing Director, adidas India, Sean Van Wyk and Business Head, adidas Originals India, Deepika Deepti were present to mark this significant opening of the first company owned adidas Originals store in India which highlights the brands long standing commitment to India.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director, adidas Group India, Dave Thomas said, “We are delighted to introduce a brand new street style destination in one of the most prominent commercial hubs of the city. Originals is the fastest growing category in adidas’ armoury! The current launches of strategic adidas Originals’ stores at relevant locations has been a part of the brand’s key city expansion plans, wherein we fortify our presence in the prime locations of our three main markets- Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, and continue to build more heat with cutting edge products, cult streetstyle trends and local activations with our brand ambassador and influencers.”

At the store, actor Ranveer Singh unveiled the brand’s latest footwear silhouette Prophere. Made for the streetwear hounds, this sneaker is a new, disruptive everyday choice and convinces through innovative design and a bold midsole construction–with the perception of functionality. Prophere is an uncompromising form of expression that reflects the attitudes of those who exist on the cultural periphery – where new sources of originality are found.

Spread across 1,722 sq. ft., the new store will showcase Originals’ latest innovations as well as classic styles including Superstar, StanSmith, NMD, EQT, Crazy and Forum among others. The new SS’18 highlights include the introduction of the Prophere, EQT Cushion ADV, Samba, Crazy 1 and NMD among the other interesting product weekly drops.