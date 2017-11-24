Read to find what steps Inorbit Malls is taking to stay relevant to the customers

Inorbit Malls, a group company of the K. Raheja Corp, was initiated with an objective to not just create physical structures but also to influence lifestyles.

Inorbit Malls, committed to setting benchmarks in retailing in India, provides an excellent shopping experience for customers. The malls combine the knowledge of the Indian consumer and a changing Indian market scenario in locating, designing, planning, and managing retail environments.

Inorbit Malls began their journey by opening its first mall at Malad to the public in early 2004, in Mumbai. Since then, Inorbit has repeated its success with world class malls in Vashi – Navi Mumbai, Cyberabad – Hyderabad, Whitefield – Bangalore & Gorwa Road – Vadodara.

The malls have universal class and appeal and seek to provide a one-stop destination for fashion, lifestyle, food, and entertainment leading to an international experience.

Inorbit Malls have won more than 70+ awards since inception including India’s Most Trusted Mall by Brand Trust Report 2014 and have been recognized in various national & international forums like IMAGES, Asia Pacific Shopping Centre Awards, ICSC, Asia Consumer Engagement Forum, EFFIEs and ABBYs for their commitment in establishing community connect.

In an exclusive interview with Indiaretailing at India Retail Forum 2017, Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls spills the beans on expansion plans, technology implemented, future of theme malls and a lot more.

Elaborate on the importance of foodcourts in new-age malls.

Food as a component or a category is improving in terms of performance and slowly there is more allocation of space to F&B whether it is restaurant space or food-court. So, I see this category growing, I see new concepts coming in this category and I see malls providing more space to foodcourts.

What is the future of retail real estate in India?

I generally say that I can retire in this industry. I actually see a bright future of retail real estate in India. If you compare with any developed country across the globe, the per person retail organised space is very less in India and I see it can grow exponentially to many-folds in coming years.

Elaborate on Inorbit Malls’ strategy to attract customers and to retain them.

We are looking at better shopping experience which is a delight for the customer to come back and make it a part of their lifestyle. We are looking at upgrading the retail offering in terms of price point and better product offering. We are also looking at increasing the space allocation for F&B, entertainment and movies and I believe these are the new growth trends across the industry and we will stay relevant to our consumers.

What is the future of theme malls in India?

So far we have not seen much success in theme malls category but I do believe that if the infrastructure improves in this country and people are able to travel a long distance and are able to travel in a larger volume then I do see opportunities emerging for theme mall in India.

These typical theme malls are once in a while visit. They need to be located in a relatively low cost land spaces which means they have to be situated at outskirts and what is more important is that the infrastructure supports the volume of people require especially on the peak days or weekends to survive these kind of malls. And as the country sees upliftment in the infrastructure, I do see opportunities emerging in this.

Throw some light on the expansion plans and technology innovations implemented at the mall.

We do not have anything to announce immediately. But we are looking forward to add 2-3 malls in 2-3 years time.

On technology front we are doing a lot of initiatives. We are the first mall in the country and maybe a very few in the global space those who have gone Omnichannel. We are still scaling up that operation and looking at adding more retailers to the kitty and offering their products online.

We are increasing our efforts to add more digital community and connect with younger audience on a more immediate basis which is through social media or mobile app that we have.

We are also investing a lot in technology to understand our consumers and stay connected with them and to bring in offers that really excite them instantly as they shop and they should be able to get more and more information and offers for them to enjoy even more.

How important is it to turn a mall into an FEC zone in today’s time?

FEC has always been an integral part in our malls. So if you see in Malad, we have a very large entertainment zone since last 13 years back it continues to be there as it contributes to good footfall which turns into good business.

In Hyderabad, we have gone a step ahead and we have two entertainment zones – one is SMAAASH and other is Fun City. Both are large format entertainment zones and they both do different business.

In Vadodra, FEC zone play a big role in attracting teenagers to the mall.

FEC have become a necessity as it helps in attracting the footfall and specially attract young kids who drive the family into the mall.

Does the success of a mall depends on its location strategy? Please elaborate.

Expansion of the mall is driven by the availability of the related households in a pocket in a micromarket. Inroad infrastructure, easy accessibility of the location and of course in today’s time the size of the development plays a big role in deciding upon the location. Right location with the right offering provides the right mix in attracting the consumer.

Given the rapid rise of e-commerce, what is the future of shopping malls in India?

Our total supply of malls is still less as compared to some of the developed countries and the entire organised retail as a business is really small. So we see a lot of growth coming in and I think both e-commerce and malls will see tremendous growth in coming years.

E-commerce has impacted the overall size of the organised retail by growing it further in India and it is a positive impact. And both of them are helping each other in growing the market bigger.