5 mall bosses on why location strategy decides a mall’s success

Why is the location of a shopping mall important?

The location is the most crucial factor for success of a shopping mall. Depending on the location, a mall developer decides on the proposition, as well as the feasibility of developing the mall in that particular location.

Catchment areas, profile of customers, distance and travel areas, connectivity, bottlenecks in terms of infrastructure must be kept in mind while deciding the location of a shopping mall.

For expamle, if a particular location in the immediate vicinity has an intense competitor, this would deter the developer from starting a Greenfield project in such an area. If a particular catchment area is not very affluent, the developer will tweak the nature of the mall proposition to cater to that segment of audience, and could then put up a factory outlet, rather than shelving the project completely.

What are the factors that mall developers keep in mind while selecting a location for a shopping mall?

The modes of transport beyond private commuting such as buses, trains and the metros that connect other catchments around will help ease the commute for customers. Hence, this is a primary deciding factor for developers while selecting the location for a shopping mall.

How important is zeroing in on a demographic before settling in on a location?

Demographics plays a critical role is setting up a shopping mall. At its core, a shopping mall is just an infrastructure and without adequate support from the customers, it would count for naught. The demographic profile of the audience that resides in the immediate catchment area and supporting catchments is extremely critical. Factors such as demographic profile and density of the audience underline the proposition in the mall and these determine whether a developer should turn it into a luxury shopping mall, a regional centre, a value for shopping mall or a factory outlet, etc.

Is study of traffic patterns while selecting a location for a mall essential?

It is imperative that developers study and understand the distances of various catchments to the proposed location and the time that it will take during peak hours and non-peak hours for customers to travel. In metros, such as Mumbai where traffic is a huge concern, it’s not just the distance to travel, but the time it takes to reach a location that will determine whether customers will take the pain to travel to the shopping mall or not. Additionally, the modes of transport connecting the shopping mall are of utmost importance for the employees of stores and mall management staff.

Is retail compatibility something you look for? Do you vet businesses around the location you have selected to see if they will generate traffic for you? If yes, why?

Before location for a shopping mall is finalised, it is important to understand if retail will thrive in that area or not. This would entail the study of whether the land parcels are suited for retail and or for residential purposes. As far as the retail segment is concerned, unless and until, it is a regional centre and the developer is confident that they will have customers coming from afar, one may want to underplay the importance of compatibility of the said location with a retail establishment. It is always imperative that the compatibility is checked and verified. Another factor to consider is whether certain businesses are already in the locality which then helps provide an indicative measure, though not comprehensive.

For example: Thane, before Korum Mall was established, had no other retail footprint in the immediate vicinity. Then Viviana Mall set its foot in Thane too. Therefore, a shopping mall developer such as Viviana Mall has to keep such aspects as benchmarks, the company would not have gone ahead with a mall located close to Korum Mall. However, the developer understood that the location was central enough with a strong catchment, sound infrastructure and thus assessed that retail would thrive in the area.

What impact does location have on mall revenues?

There is definitely a direct relationship between shopping mall revenues and its location. If the shopping mall is in an obscure location, the rental yield would be considerably less than if the shopping mall was at a central, accessible location. Finally, the ease with which customers can reach the shopping mall location, the kind of catchment in and around that location will both play a role to increase the quantum of footfall that comes into the shopping mall. This will eventually translate into the potential business that can be generated by the retail stores, which in turn will help to decide how much the rental pay out that they can afford for that specific location. If the trading density of specific locations is going to be relatively higher, and if the rent revenue ratio is healthier, it will help retailers generate more revenues and pay higher rental than others.