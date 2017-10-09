BIBA forays into the jewellery segment

BIBA, the leading Indian ethnic wear brand has forayed into a fashion accessory segment with the launch of – ‘BIBA Jewellery’. With this launch, BIBA further strengthens its existing portfolio of ethnic wear, designer ethnic wear for women and kids, aiming to provide a ‘complete look’ to its patron.

The jewellery line includes an array of trendy and fashionable neckpieces, bracelets, earnings and finger rings in precious and semi precious stone and metals, making each bauble a perfect companion with the BIBA outfit.

The spectacular pearl embedded designs give a modern twist to the traditional gold and pearl combination. This delicate festive collection marries the sophistication of gold filigree work with the opulence of pearls. While, the stunning casual pieces captures the natural nuances of uncut stones giving life to versatility. The unusual, contemporary design lends go-to styles transcending effortless accessorizing beyond occasions.

Accessories not only compliment ones outfits but also adds dimension to their personality. The collection stands in sync with BIBA ethos- contemporary, stylish yet traditional. Each piece is designed keeping in mind the new age jewellery needs of the multi-tasking BIBA women, thus making them a perfect partner for any occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director, BIBA, Siddharth Bindra said, “We are extremely delightful to launch the ‘BIBA Jewellery’ range this festive season and looks forward to provide our customers a complete look under one umbrella. The jewellery range has a complete synergy with our existing collection and compliments the various looks that we have to offer in store.”

The jewellery collection is available at select BIBA stores across the country as well as on our online website www.biba.in.

The price range starts from Rs 1,500 onwards.