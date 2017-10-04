Ranjit Satyanath, Head – Technology, Infiniti Retail Ltd

Ranjit Satyanath’s career progression in the world of IT and retail began in the early 90s as an Asst. General Manager, Information Systems at Asian Sky Shop. This was followed by work in the financial services sector with Birla Sun life Insurance and ICICI Bank ltd. 2006 saw him setting foot into retail at Shoppers Stop Limited.

Over the years, he has been instrumental in creating some impactful tech solutions, from building a strong outsourcing model for application development and end user support to creating Shoppers Stop’s online shopping channel with one of the largest product catalogues on Magento Enterprise to developing mobile apps for Shoppers Stop and Crossword Bookstores.

He also played a key role in the implementation of retail’s first vendor collaboration application for EDI. At Croma, he is spearheading the company’s migration from brick-and-mortar to Omnichannel Retailing.

According to Satyanath, the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are cognitive computing, camera as an alternative to ‘search box’ and new age batteries.

Digital Shopping enablers like Amazon Dash, Chat Bots, Emerging Payment Options are the three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience, shared Satyanath.