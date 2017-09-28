Priyadarshini Rao collaborates with LIVA Crème

Priyadarshini Rao, leading Indian Fashion Designer has launched this season’s exclusive autumn winter collection in collaboration with LIVA Crème, a cellulose fiber by Birla Cellulose which is 100 per cent natural and 100 per cent man-made.

The collection previewed in Moscow and now in Mumbai spells uniformity, consistent quality, high purity, optimal linear density and staple length. It taps into the evolution of fluid design with eco-friendly biodegradable fiber.

The colour palette is earthy, neutral and soothing; bringing pieces of design that will tap the larger Indian fashion sentiment. The collection highlights on a play of different materials, stylishly recombining prints with design and unusual silhouettes. It also features a predominance of textures like crush, pleats along with quixotic bloomy patterns checks which further integrated in a crochet with a palette of LIVA fabric.

Designer Priyadarshini Rao expresses, “We are using new age Indian fabrics like modal, viscose and blends of both with various surface textures for our line being shown at CPM. The prints and the detailing are vintage India, but the silhouettes are contemporary and global. We hope the stores enjoy the mix of the Indian colours and prints on fluids shapes that can become great luxury piece in the wardrobe.”

Head of Design, LIVA, Nelson Jaffery said, “We are collaborating with designers to enhance on a premium imagery of the brand and hence we have associated ourselves with like-minded designers. Our collaboration with Priyadarshini Rao is a powerful extension of our commitment to bringing great designers to our customers. We are sure this collection will set a new benchmark for future designs.”