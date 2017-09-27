BIBA launches fifth store in Ahmedabad

BIBA, the leading ethnic wear brand is all set to make festive celebrations even more grandeur by opening their fifth store in Ahmedabad, the largest city and former capital of Gujarat.

Spread over 2,000 sq.ft., the new store offers the recently launched Festive Collection by BIBA which revives India’s glorious past by giving a refreshing touch to the traditional designs and silhouettes.

The store presents BIBA’s vibrant collections such as Awadhi Anarkalis, Mewari Skirts, Pastuni Pants, Nizami Shararas, Peshwai Kurtas along with their classic Salwar-Kameez, ethnic Mix n Match kurtas, palazzos, leggings, skirts, unstitched fabrics and BIBA Girls-the much loved Kids collection.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director, BIBA, Siddharath Bindra said, “Ahmedabad has become one of the biggest fashion hubs in Gujarat and with increasing customer demand we are encouraged to open our fifth BIBA store in the city. The new BIBA store brings the best festive collection for the modern Indian women in their vicinity. With the wide variety of best possible choices in ethnic wear category, we are confident to provide best-in-house shopping experience to our customers in Ahmedabad.”

BIBA a name equivalent to trendy, vibrant yet affordable ethnic wears in India has always stood up to its foresight of identifying the potential markets across the country which has helped the brand to create a larger fan base amongst the audiences. The store will offer its patrons an enticing shopping experience by providing a complete wardrobe solution across occasions.