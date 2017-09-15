adidas launches integrated experience zone at HomeCourt concept store in Chennai

adidas on Thursday opened its new HomeCourt store in Chennai, the first-of-its-kind concept in India which integrates a consumer experience zone.

The store was launched by cricketer and adidas athlete, Rohit Sharma. The new store located at Express Avenue Mall, spanning across 7,100 sq.ft. introduced the international retail concept – ‘HomeCourt’ to the city. The store used sports as a centrepiece for storytelling which manifests in the physical space – whether it’s the material used for architectural purposes or the design of the store.

Speaking at the opening, Director-Heartbeat Sports & Outdoor Business Unit, adidas Group India, Dhanashree Sowani said, “We always commit to bring cutting-edge innovation and unique experiences to our consumers in India, keeping that in mind we are very excited to introduce a new HomeCourt store in Express Avenue Mall, Chennai. With this concept store we will be able to provide a relevant range of products to our consumers matching their sporting needs with an advanced experience centre.”

The Chennai HomeCourt allows the athlete to take the experience to the next level, not only do consumers can wear and feel the product, but also put it to test at the football zone. At the Print Shop the user journey gets completed, they get their name and number customized on the football jersey. For the runners delight consumers simply put the running shoe on and step on to the treadmill.

The HomeCourt store boasts of the cutting-edge technology and innovation of the adidas products including the best-selling Boost running range. The football zone is replete with iconic boots, European club jerseys and a framework that provides the best in class retail experience to feel the thrill of the game. Footwear, which is at the heart of the brand, finds centre-stage in the store. There are also dedicated sections for apparel and accessories for each sport.

The new HomeCourt store brings the passion for sports, design and innovation to a brand new high by creating a unique and interactive experience for consumers. The store allows its customers to choose from the latest range of footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment for all their sporting needs including Running, Cricket, Training, Basketball, Football and Tennis among others. The store also has a print shop that will allow customizing of merchandise to enable customers to have their name or numbers printed on their jerseys.

Cricketer and an adidas Athlete, Rohit Sharma commented, “I am thrilled to be a part of the launch event of India’s unique sports experience store, Homecourt. I have always loved wearing adidas and their products have helped me remain comfortable so that I can be focused on my game. I am happy to be here to innaugurate India’s premiere experience centre for sports and fitness freaks who can now shop for all their sporting needs in one place.”

adidas strives to inspire athletes and sports enthusiasts and the HomeCourt store is designed to give consumers an opportunity to experience the brand’s products and encourage them to perform better.