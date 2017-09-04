Govind Shrikhande

Customer Care Associate & MD

Shoppers Stop

Govind Shrikhande has been with the company for over 14 years; he joined in 2001 as Head of Buying and Merchandising before becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2004; promoted to the Chief Executive Officer in 2006 and elevated to the President & CEO in 2009 and eventually to Managing Director in 2010.

Since joining Shoppers Stop, Shrikhande has played a key role in the company’s growth. He was also instrumental in the re-branding initiative of the brand in 2008, which helped reinvigorate the brand market positioning and the product and service offerings.

His strong performance as head of Shoppers Stop, his passion for developing innovative products and services and his emphasis on creating an enjoyable workplace for employees have contributed to the company’s tremendous growth.

Before joining Shoppers Stop, he had spent more than fifteen years at leading textile and apparel companies such as Mafatlal, Arvind, Arrow and Bombay Dyeing.

Shrikhande studied textiles at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai and completed an MBA at Symbiosis International University, Pune.