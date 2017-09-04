Flipkart exclusively launches Peter England’s first all exclusive brand range – Peter England University

Flipkart Fashion has announced the exclusive launch of the first all exclusive brand range from Peter England – Peter England University. Aimed at young male college-going consumers, this new brand range of men’s apparel will offer a variety of more than 200 styles across shirts, t-shirts, and denims. The launch is strategic in building greater preparedness and ramping up selection in the men’s fashion category on Flipkart, ahead of India”s biggest shopping festival, The Big Billion Days 2017.

Over the last six months, Flipkart has worked closely with Peter England to identify gaps in selection in terms of what customers were searching for and what was available in the market. Based on insights derived by analysing in-depth consumer data, search and shopping patterns, the Peter England University range aims to bridge this divide by offering stylish, high-quality products at competitive price points to brand-conscious, fashion-forward young men. The exclusive line consists of sporty fashion from cool casual washed shirts to preppy graphic crew necks, from crisp textured chinos to the most rustic lived-in indigos, from the most elegant hues to the boldest prints of the season.

Commenting on the exclusive launch, Head – Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev said, “At Flipkart Fashion, our mantra is to bring fresh, unique and trendy products to all our customers at the best prices, making us the ultimate shopping destination for millions of style savvy Indians. Keeping with the category’s growth momentum, we continue to have a strong focus on strengthening our men’s fashion portfolio. We are excited to launch the all new brand range of men’s apparel from Peter England University exclusively on our platform, just ahead of the country’s much awaited and most loved festive sale, The Big Billion Days. We are certain that the range will a massive hit amongst our large and growing shopper base of young fashion-conscious men, who are increasingly looking for superior and stylish branded products, at prices that are easy on the pocket.”

Vasudev further added, “Peter England has been one of our earliest and most trusted brand partners, having helped us to drive significant market leadership in the men’s clothing category. It continues to be one of our Top 3 most sought out and best-selling brands, having grown 2x times over the last year. With this new launch, we look forward to doubling the Peter England portfolio on the Flipkart.”