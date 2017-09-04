CEO of Pantaloons steps down

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said its division Pantaloons’ Chief Executive Officer Shital Mehta has resigned from the company.

“Shital Mehta has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons division of the company. Consequently, he will also cease to be one of the key managerial personnel of the company,” Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Mehta has also worked as a COO of International brands and Retail division of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, part of the Aditya Birla Group. He has uurned THE COLLECTIVE, India’s only luxury multi-brand retail concept, into a profitable retail concept.

He has also headed ESPRIT business in India for 2 years.

In the past, he led the transformation of VAN HEUSEN from being wholesale led, Men’s Shirt brand into Premium, Retail-led lifestyle brand for men, women and youth.