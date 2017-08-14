Premium lingerie brand Candyskin eyes Tier II expansion, to branch out into athleisure

Candyskin, India’s first premium lingerie brand launched in January this year, and based out of Mumbai prides itself on being made for women, by women.

“There´s nothing more beautiful than a woman to feel comfortable in her own skin. We possess the most unique styles which are created with our exquisite tastes following international trends and forecasts to cater to the Indian market. Our collections scream deliciousness out loud which makes women come to life, and help them fuel that confidence, grace, and elegance within themselves. We make this possible by motivating our Candyskin girls to be the best version of themselves, i.e. To Be You, Be Delicious,” says Co-Founder, Richa V Kalra.

Core Strength

The brand’s core strength is that they are not partial when it comes to sizing unlike a lot of other lingerie products in the market.

“We cater around 17 sizes in all our styles. Also, we offer more than six coordinate options for every bra. Every person has a preference when it comes to underwear and we want to have all the possible options,” explains Richa.

The brand works hard to ensure that these strengths are amply furnished to their customers, all of whom are women – women who are fashion-forward, who love colors, like fun, like to experiment, and move at the same pace as the rest of the world.

Product Portfolio

Candyskin offers premium micro-fibre, superior quality bras which include strapless, unlined, push up, demi, T-shirt and wire free bras. They also have a variety of panties in different styles like briefs, boy-shorts, thongs, cheeky and seamless underwear in many different styles.

“We outfit all ages of women – from teens to women in their 40s. For the younger audience, we have candy like looking bras that come with various styles, shapes and colours, while for slightly older audience, we have various sophisticated looks which screams elegance too. We also have a select range of lacy bodysuits to shape those curves,” says Richa.

“Our top most innovative products in our current collection are our Swarovski, Demi, and Unlined bras. Not only are they pretty, they have been designed and patterned to give great support giving no backaches. Also, we have a new bra coming in this new collection for flattening the back fat, which is again a very cool product. We are working on a range of innovative products, also experimenting a lot of cool fabrics for spring/summer18 collection, like dry-fit bras,” she adds.

The brand also offers a range of seamless panties in three different styles and in an insane amount of colors. They also have a range of sexy thongs, boy shorts and briefs in micro-fibres with cotton gussets. The customer’s comfort is foremost in the minds of the brand’s owners while designing these collections.

Their price range starts from Rs 799 and goes up to Rs 2,500 per pop – just right to keep competition at bay.

Expansion Plans

Innerwear for women constitutes 100 per cent of Candyskin’s product portfolio currently, but the brand is intent on entering the men and kids’ innerwear space too soon.

“We do plan to do a lot of stuff over the next two years. We aim to cover Athleisure wear, sportswear and swimwear in near future,” says Richa.

The sportswear collection aims to be modern, chic and trustworthy, which will cater to different body types and workout intensities, in addition to being functional. It also intends to design cool and fashionable maternity wear including feeding bras.

Candyskin is currently present in 30 stores all over India including Central; Private lives in Delhi; Betty, Vanity and Innersecrets in Mumbai; MnW and La lingerie in Kolkata; MY MY in Ahmedabad; and Kathiawar in Hyderabad. By next season the brand aims to be in 30 more stores.

Their target by 2018 to be available in 150 of the most premium lingerie shops in the country.

The brand is currently concentrating on Tier I cities and once they master the markets, they will then enter Tier II. Parallelly Candyskin will keep building online in a huge manner. Their products are currently available on their own e-commerce site as well as on TataCLiQ and Nykaa. They are in touch with Amazon and Jabong to spread their offerings more.

“We have already tapped Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahemdabad, some of the main Tier 1 cities for now. We will be in all the metropolitan important cities in another two months,” concludes Richa.