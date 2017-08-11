5 unique technology features of UberEATS’ on-demand food delivery app

UberEATS, an on-demand food delivery app that helps bring food to the consumers in a convenient and reliable manner has started delivering in Mumbai. Partnering with over 200 restaurants in Mumbai, UberEATS allows Mumbaikars to order their favourite food at the tap of a button.
Bhavik Rathod, who was formerly GM, South & West, Uber rides business, has been appointed to lead UberEATS in India and spearhead UberEATS expansion across the country.
UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. In the past 18 months, it has grown incredibly fast, and is now a stand-alone app available in 26 countries and in 78 cities around the globe, including India.
Here are the unique technology features built in UberEATS app to deliver on the promises of selection, speed and service:-
11 Smart Curation and Specialization
This feature allows users to view food photos and allows broad cuisine search for a mouth-watering experience, while the suggestion carousels bubble up restaurants which users will love. The application of machine learning enables creation of individualized taste preferences, and customised restaurants and dishes for each user based on their past orders and current contextual information. Now consumers can easily find and order the right food for the moment at the push of a button.
22 Scheduled Orders
For those in a rush, UberEATS brings the intersection of convenience and reliability, UberEATs offers Consumers the capability to schedule an order ahead of time. Consumers can order anytime up to an hour before the desired delivery window, and as far as a week in advance. The app lets the users track their order through every step of the process, so that consumers can monitor their order and be assured of their order being reliably delivered to their location.
33 Customized drop-off
Expanding delivery to more places in India, the customized drop-off feature gives more choice and convenience to consumers. Consumers can get food delivered with ease and convenience no matter where they are by choosing specific information about delivery location. Some of the places getting added to UberEATS delivery are hospitals, parks and office buildings.
44 Restaurant Manager
The app makes it simpler for restaurant partners to control order flow, manage menus, and improve exposure. Restaurant Manager, a new analytics tool has been rolled out to empower restaurant partners to make data-driven decisions. The tool offers restaurants access to actionable data and insights about their service quality, consumer satisfaction, and sales to help make specific adjustments to improve their business.
55 Guided Pick-ups
For delivery partners, parking and picking up from restaurants is a highly variable experience based on the location and configuration of the restaurant. UberEATS has built in step-by-step pick-up instruction functionality, wherein Uber delivery-partner app gathers granular pick-up information for even the most difficult-to-navigate restaurants, share that with delivery partners so they can quickly and easily locate the order as well as deliver it on time.