LG introduces India’s first display signage with flexible 70 curved OLED panels

In yet another feat in the field of display technology, LG Electronics India last week introduced an innovative signage. The Landmark Signage is the first of its kind in India made using 70 custom-made curved OLED panels. This innovative signage display is conceptualized and executed by HS Ad India in collaboration with LG Electronics, LG CNS and key Ambience Group Associates.

The landmark signage has been introduced at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Along with presenting top-notch 4K content, the signage is also capable of creating immersive Augmented Reality experiences. This is the first time that the norms of conventional design and aesthetics have been challenged and stepped-up to create a display technology never seen before. The mammoth landmark signage weighs 4.8 ton and has been suspended by punching 6 rigging points into the huge pillars of the Ambience Mall building structure. The LG OLED panels used offer exclusive flexibility in design and therefore can be customized into different shapes and sizes. This unconventional display content technology has opened new doors for the industry as well as for marketers. The LG landmark signage as a unique form of display technology, can be leveraged by brands to reach their consumers like never-before.

On this occasion, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, Kim Ki Wan said, “We are extremely overwhelmed to announce the launch of India’s first landmark signage which is custom made with flexible 70 curved LG OLED panels. LG OLED panels offer a lot of design flexibility and can therefore be customized into different shapes and sizes. We are confident that this innovative display technology using flexible 70 curved LG OLED panels put together, will be a magnificent viewing experience for consumers. With this step, we have opened a plethora of marketing possibilities using LG’s display technology. We would further like to create zones where consumer can experience OLED capabilities; with an investment of Rs.20 Crore, landmark signage sets a new benchmark in the industry.”

With this unique endeavor, LG Electronics India has become the first key advertiser of this exclusive signage technology. The technology of the LG OLED TVs is innovative and revolutionary. They deliver an unmatched viewing experience to the users by presenting life-like picture quality with perfect blacks, infinite contrast and an enhanced range of color reproduction. The OLED TVs come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Technology to deliver cutting-edge image and unrivaled sound quality simultaneously.

The 55EF5C is an open-frame curved signage which can be used in a variety of sizes and shapes in many different spaces due to its extendable nature and curved format. Also, by adding impact to the space, it will become a perfect landmark. The OLED panels have organic, self-lighting pixels and hence are ultra-thin and lightweight. Because they are IPS Panels, the visibility and image quality are excellent regardless of the viewing angles.