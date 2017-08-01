Kamal Nandi, Business Head & Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances

Kamal Nandi is the Business Head & Executive Vice President of Godrej Appliances, a Rs 2,750 crore flagship division of Godrej and Boyce Mfg.Co.Ltd.

He joined the company in 1997 with a regional responsibility and was promoted as a General Manager for West in 2001. In 2003, he took over additional responsibility of Eastern Region. In 2004, he was made the Head of Sales for the Appliance division. In 2005, he was promoted as Vice President – Sales, with responsibility of domestic and international markets. In 2006, he was given the additional responsibility of New Product Development and Marketing. In 2010, he became the Executive Vice President for Sales, Marketing and New Product Development. Last year, he has been promoted as the Business Head and Executive Vice President for Godrej Appliances.

Nandi is an eminent industry spokesperson. He is the Chairman of Home Appliance Industry Council of CEAMA (Consumer Electronics and Appliance Manufacturers Association) and a Member of RAMA (Refrigeration & Air-conditioners Manufacturers Association). He heads the Godrej & Boyce Marketing Council and is a member of the Strategic Marketing team for the group.

Having completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and his MMS (Marketing) from Welingkar Institute, Nandi started his career with Crompton Greaves as Marketing Executive in the year 1990, and later in 1994 moved on to join IFB Bosch as Regional Manager (West), prior to joining Godrej.