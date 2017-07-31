Blackberrys URBAN eyes 100 pc revenue growth as it plans 25 new outlets

India’s leading premium menswear fashion brand, Blackberrys, has recently introduced ‘Blackberrys URBAN’ which comprises of casuals, denims and fashion-forward clothes for the younger generation of the country.

URBAN collection is designed for the well-traveled, urban Indian consumer. It has been designed with three focal points: application of surface treatments like innovation in textiles, its unique silhouettes, and attention to fine details that add freshness to the whole range.

Elaborating on the same, Marketing Head, Blackberry URBAN, Ramesh Kaushik told Indiaretailing Bureau, “The bold colour palette comprises of hues like staple blacks and whites, neutrals and other high-on-trend colours like indigo, foliage, lacquer, caramel, cobalt and azul. The prints are equally awe inspiring – from industrial to soft naturals – there is something for everyone.”

He further added, “The category mix comprises of denims, knits, shirts, shorts and accessories like footwear wallets, sandals. And all the products have been affordably priced. For example: denim starts from Rs 2,299 onwards, knits from Rs 999 onwards, shirts from Rs 1,099 onwards and coats/ jackets from Rs 3,999 onwards.”

The brand has recently opened its second store in Jabalpur whereas the first store was opened in Pune. Blackberrys URBAN has plans to open at least 25 stores this fiscal year.

“We are essentially looking at franchise model for this brand but there will also be some exclusive stores which will be company-owned, however the retail business model is more centred around the franchisee model,” revealed Kaushik.

“In terms of cities, we would be opening the experience stores in bigger cities, however, our focus is on Tier II and Tier III cities like Raipur, Ludhiana, Jaipur,” he further added.

The Blackberrys URBAN collection is also available at exclusive Blackberrys stores along with some marketplaces like Myntra, Jabong and Amazon.

According to Kushik, “So we are already present in Tier I cities in terms of the range and collection of the brand via the Blackberrys stores or the large format stores like Central and Shoppers Stop. And going forward, we are planning to open at least 5 exclusive Blackberrys URBAN stores in Tier I cities by this fiscal end.”

The average size of Blackberrys URBAN outlet, both at high-street and malls, is around 600-800 sq.ft.

“We are targeting a 100 per cent growth in revenue from the newly launched brand,” concluded Kaushik.