Broaster Chicken opens 18 stores in 10 months, the fastest growing international brand in India

Yellow Tie Hospitality, India’s first professional food and beverage franchise management company which had introduced America’s major Broaster Chicken to India in August, 2016 in Mumbai is expanding the brand exponentially in the country.

The brand has opened 18 stores in 10 months, becoming the fastest growing international brand foodservice brand in India.

Broaster Chicken is a heritage culture in USA for over 60 years now. Currently operational in 36 countries across the world, Broaster Chicken is served at leading chains like ‘Bob Evans Garden’ and ‘Al Bek’.

The brand is known for cooking chicken in a patented pressure fryer that is made in USA and utilises 50 per cent less oil than regular fried chicken.

Broaster Chicken has now roped in celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi to curate a special Indo-American menu.