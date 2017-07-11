Myntra launches The Game of Thrones collection

Myntra has launched a new range in association with the famous HBO television series, ‘Game of Thrones’. ‘Kook n Keech’, one of Myntra’s leading in-house brands has associated with GOT for a new collection, marking the arrival of season 7 of the show on July 17.

The collection brings an exciting range of over 100 products, comprising of graphic tees and tops for men and women. It vividly captures the essence of the epic fantasy drama series through a rich portrayal of the popular characters – John Snow, Khaleesi, Tyrian and Arya Stark and the houses – Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, Bolton, Greyjoy, Baratheon and Tyrell. Designed keeping in mind the emotions of hundreds of thousands of ardent fans of the series, it promises to excite them by allowing them to own their very own GOT apparel featuring their favorite characters.

The collection is available on Myntra, starting at a price point of Rs 599 and up to Rs 899, with a special launch offer of a minimum 30 per cent off on the merchandize. The brand has leveraged the launch of the new series to engage with its audiences and also provide unique promotional offers and contests on the app and social media.

The GOT collection from Kook n Keech has so far witnessed strong demand from across the country, with over 50 per cent of the inventory already sold, days ahead of the 7th edition of the series. Most popular products among shoppers include merchandize featuring Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister and their well-known quotes. The special collection is also available on Jabong.