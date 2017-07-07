KitchenAid launches its major appliances segment with KitchenAid Built-In

KitchenAid India has launched its much-awaited major appliances segment with KitchenAid Built-In. These major appliances include a number of new built-in and freestanding ranges, and refrigerators. The range will feature a total of 30 appliance models including refrigerators, wall ovens, ventilation hoods, dishwashers, under counter beverage centers and more. The appliances bring a seamless, high-end aesthetic to the kitchen, crafted with unique visual elements on the outside that hint at the superior performance inside.

KitchenAid has also introduced stainless steel made-to-measure kitchen special top: spaces crafted with artisanal attention to detail and shaped around ones passions with the newest technology.

The brand’s made to measure special top can be fully personalised. One can decide the shape and size of their kitchen top, and choose from additional features such as fully equipped rear splashbacks, raised worktop edges and rounded corners.

Clients can also choose a solution that matches their concept of what the kitchen should be, adding the components and features that you need to make your dreams a reality: hobs and hoods, the new deep induction trays or even integrated sinks.

Speaking at the launch, Head- New Business Unit, Whirlpool of India, Natarajan A. said, “With the launch of KitchenAid major appliances, we now provide every essential detail needed to complete a modern kitchen. Our strong commitment is based on three pillars that, like three notes in a harmony, are the perfect expression of professional performances, artisan quality and iconic design. These pillars will support your passion and they will support you every time you will experience yourself in a cooking performance with your KitchenAid appliances.”

The KitchenAid Built-In range starts from Rs. 65,000 and is available at select stores across India.

Apart from this, in April, KitchenAid had introduced The KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender with Thermal Jar Control in the small appliances category.

Offered in three signature colours, this product is aimed at the commercial and professional sector. With the launch of this product, KitchenAid focuses more on the trade sector, such as HORECA, Institutions and Professional Kitchens.

Explaining more about the product, Director, SAARC, KitchenAid- Small Appliances, Sachin Phartiyal revealed about the future plans of the company and how the brand is planning to go Omnichannel.

KitchenAid has entered into the commercial sector. What are your big plans for this particular sector?

KitchenAid products have always been known for their sturdiness, high quality and precision and have always been preferred by professionals. With the launch of our high grade Artisan Power Blender Series, we have officially launched into the sector in other categories apart from Stand Mixers. Our aim is to introduce newer products that are specifically targeted for commercial kitchens. Our products are ergonomically friendly and bring convenience to professional kitchens for high intensity food preparation. The plan is to reach to institutions, hotels, restaurants, culinary schools etc. We already have some presence in the former categories but we aim to increase our penetration with the launch of this new blender series.

Which all products have you introduced in this sector and what new products can we expect going forward?

At the present we have our high grade professional Stand Mixers, the NSF Certified 6.9 L Professional Bowl Lift Stand Mixer and 4.8 L Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, this product is signature KitchenAid and is staple for professional kitchens world over. We have recently launched the KitchenAid Artisan Power Blender series, wherein one of the model comes with a Thermal Control Jar which can make soup in just 5 minutes from fresh raw ingredients! We plan to bring immersion blenders and commercial grade toasters soon.

What strategies are you adopting to take KitchenAid to the next level?

At KitchenAid, we plan to expand to every possible channel and city that holds potential for the brand. Currently, our aim is to focus on the commercial sector as well as bring awareness for KitchenAid in home kitchens. We plan to diversify the imagery of KitchenAid, as a lot of customers relate it to baking. With KitchenAid, there is so much more to make and one can complete their whole kitchen suite with our products. At present, we have close to 200+ SKU’s including appliances, cookware, bakeware, tools and gadgets and cutlery.

Elaborate on your Omnichannel initiatives? How much does e-commerce contribute to your overall sales?

Currently, we are available in a shop-in-shop format within various channels like modern retail, distributor driven, institutional retailers, specialized baking stores, culinary institutes and kitchen manufacturers. We sell online through our official website, www.kitchenaid.in and other e-commerce partners. Currently, we have more than 100 stores in India and aim to increase this to more than 150 stores by the end of the year. E-commerce contributes ~18-20 per cent to our overall business.

How are your expansion plans going on in Tier II and Tier III cities?

We already have presence in several Tier II and III cities, we are present in cities like Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Shillong, Itanagar, Guwahati, Ludhiana, Jallandhar, Lucknow etc besides key metros. We see a lot of potential in the North East, Southern India and several regions of Western India.

What are your sales projection for the current fiscal?

We see a positive growth of 30-40 per cent in the coming year.

Tell us about your manufacturing units and their capacity.

Currently, all our products are imported from different parts of the world. KitchenAid appliances are manufactured in a variety of places, including several sites in the United States, Canada, and China. KitchenAid stand mixers are manufactured in Greenville, Ohio. Our cutlery is imported from Europe and our bakeware and cookware is imported from China.

Throw some light on the distribution strategy (in how many states, cities) and how many retail outlets do you have at present?

We currently have presence in 10 states and 25 cities. We have more than 100 outlets at the present and we see a growth of 50 per cent in this year. We are expanding the distribution channel with special focus on Institutional and HoReCa dealers.

What are your revenue and distribution target for the current fiscal?

We aim at increasing our revenues by 30-40 per cent and distribution target by at least 50 per cent for this current fiscal

What are expansion/ growth plans of the brand?

– Expanding the distribution channel

– Exploring HoReCA, commercial and culinary schools as an additional channel

– Getting more products suited to the Indian needs within our various Passions

– Go beyond the passionate gourmets and tap a broader audience base