5 point guide on retail expansion in Tier II & III cities

Once the metros have been tapped, the question that often troubles a retailer is – where to be next? Several retailers in the country eventually reach a stage where it becomes imperative to answer the question – to be or not to be in Tier II and III cities!

Once this question is answered in the affirmative, the task at hand is to lay-out a coherent strategy that would determine which cities to expand into, over what timelines, with what kind of store size and with what format tweaks, if any.

Listed below are five factors a retailer should keep in mind when planning expansion in Tier II and III cities.