Flipkart Fashion launches first private label, Divastri

Flipkart Fashion has launched its first private label Divastri, a fashion line of women ethnic wear. Divastri has been designed to appeal Flipkart Fashion’s large and growing women customer base who are constantly on the look-out for the latest bollywood and celebrity inspired looks online. The collection will offer a wide selection of more than 1,500 styles of sarees, lehenga cholis and dress materials of superior quality at an affordable price.

Flipkart Fashion identified shopper trends over the last couple of months to conceptualise and design their first private fashion line and has partnered with global quality agencies for robust quality checks of the highest standard including physical audits of samples and lab tests. The quality of the selection offered under this brand has been addressed with paramount importance. Each fabric has been defined to have certain standards in terms of weight per meter, composition, yarn count/density. Additionally, rigorous tests were conducted on the fabrics to ensure that they are shrink-proof with zero color loss.

Speaking on the launch, Head- Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev commented,” Over the years Flipkart Fashion has witnessed tremendous growth both in terms of sales and meeting customer needs. Keeping the momentum going, with our first private label launch Divastri – we aim to meet the rising demand for celebrity and bollywood inspired looks amongst our growing women customer base”.

He further added, “The new label is yet another commitment of Flipkart Fashion to offer customers high- quality products with superlative shopping experience at an affordable range”.

Flipkart has partnered with top sellers and manufacturers to offer a vibrant range of ethnic-wear for its customers. The collection has been curated keeping in mind the key parameters such as the seller’s design capabilities, quality standards, manufacturing & sourcing capabilities. Starting off with a couple of key partners who have a good pulse of the market, Flipkart plans to increase the number of sellers as the brand grows.