Krishna Gupta

Managing Director

1441 Pizzeria

1441 Pizzeria was started by Gupta out of the passion for fine Italian pizzas, and to bring to the masses something which is traditional Italian at a reasonable price.

Hailing from the most coveted business house Lloyd’s group, leadership and innovativeness are inherent qualities in this young gun.

Gupta, completed his schooling from one of the elite schools of Mumbai, Ecole Mondiale School and high schooling from Epsom College near London. A management graduate, Gupta specialized in International Business from Brunel University, UK.

He felt the tug to gain practical hands-on expertise and thus interned at an American Company, World Steel Dynamics. A luxury aficionado, he understood one’s innate need for bedecking himself with luxury and style. In 2014, the self-motivated entrepreneur started luxury arm called Lloyds Luxury with the zeal to add a spark to the luxury segment in the nation.

Being the first luxury male Barbershop in India, the brand had a great advantage and having a brand with a legacy of over 200 years helped enter into a unchartered market. At present, the brand has barbershops in 4 cities and will be looking to expand it to 50 outlets in the next couple of years under the leadership of Gupta.