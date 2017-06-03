Kwal’s Group to bring Potbelly Sandwich Shop to India; to introduce own restaurant concept as well

DineEquity, Inc., one of the world’s largest full service restaurant companies and the franchisor of two category leading brands, Applebee’s Grill + Bar and IHOP (International House of Pancakes) restaurants, on Thursday opened IHOP’s first restaurant in India.

The new outlet which spreads across the area of 2,100 sq.ft. opened in Gurugram under franchisee of Kwal’s Catering Private Ltd., a multi-unit franchise organization.

“From my very first experience with IHOP’s food and atmosphere, I felt that this was a concept that belonged in India,” said Managing Director, Kwal’s Group, Sameer Lamba.

He further added, “Since becoming an IHOP franchisee and getting to know the restaurant culture even better, my belief in the brand has been strengthened due to the high quality standards and exceptional friendliness I’ve experienced at every IHOP. We look forward to bringing this unique experience to the guests of our first India restaurant, and the many others to come throughout the country.”

Kwal’s plans to open an additional 19 locations in multiple states of Northern and Southern India over the next decade. By the end of this year, IHOP plans to add two more outlets in Delhi – Select CityWalk and Connaught Place. The brand will be spending around Rs 100 crore to aid the expansion plans.

“In Southern India, IHOP will be opening in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vizag and Mumbai,” revealed Lamba.

Sameer Lamba’s Kwal’s Group, which runs 28 food courts across the country is planning to bring another US-based restaurant chain to India – Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

Elaborating on the same, Lamba said, “Potbelly Sandwich Shop is a subway sandwich brand and it is all about healthy food. The menu comprises of dishes like soups, salads and sandwiches.”

Apart from the regular menu, Potbelly Sandwich Shop will also be offering special menu for diabetic and who prefer gluten-free food as India has a very large population of diabetics and people suffering health related diseases which many restaurants do not pay much attention to.

He further revealed, “First Potbelly Sandwich Shop will be opening by the end of this year in South Delhi. The outlet will be spread across 700 sq.ft. In next five years, in Kwal’s plan to invest Rs 40 crore to aid the expansion plans to Potbelly.

Apart from this, Kwal’s is also introducing a new restaurant concept – Desi Burger Company which will be selling Indianised burgers like makki ki roti bread with sarson ka saag patty, kulcha bread with channa patty, parantha bread with baingan ka bharta patty etc.

“The first outlet of Desi Burger will be opening in July at Mega Mall, Gurugram. All the joints will of Desi Burger will be opened at the foodcourts and by the end of this year, we plan to open odd 20 outlets. It is going to be low cost format restaurant spreading over 150 sq.ft. We will be investing around Rs 4-5 crore to open 20 outlets in a year’s time.