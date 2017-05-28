3 most admired Indian origin store design concepts of the year

The 17th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2017) – which was held from April 12 – April 13, 2017 in Mumbai – witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.

The event also played host to the Images Fashion Awards (IFA), 2017, presented to some of the top retailers of the country (both Indian and Foreign), amidst a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the retail industry.

One of the award categories was Images Most Admired Design Concept of the Year – Flagship Store (Indian Origin), and the nominees with their exemplary store designs, more than excelled. The award was a tie between three stores, which impressed so thoroughly, that the jury couldn’t decide between them. Here’s a quick look at how the unique concepts in their store design that helped them make the coveted nominee list: