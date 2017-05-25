IKEA appoints Jesper Brodin new CEO

IKEA Group, the owner of most IKEA budget furniture stores worldwide, said on Wednesday that it has picked company veteran Jesper Brodin to be its new Chief Executive, replacing Peter Agnefjäll who will leave the company.

Peter Agnefjäll, will step down on 1 September after a five-year stint and at that time, Jesper Brodin will take charge of the group. Agnefjäll, who became CEO in 2013, said that after 22 years at the firm, he would take some time off with his family before embarking on his next venture

The furniture group said in a statement Brodin, currently head of IKEA of Sweden and responsible for the development of the product range and supply chain, has been with the company for more than 20 years.

He is currently Managing Director of IKEA’s Sweden unit and will move to Leiden in the Netherlands, where IKEA has its headquarters, from Almhult in Sweden, where it opened its first store in 1958 and has its Swedish base.

Brodin started at IKEA in 1995 and has since then worked in purchasing, product-range development, logistics and group management and spent time in locations from Pakistan and China to Denmark and Sweden.