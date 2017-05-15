Amazon India partners FIEO to train sellers on e-commerce

E-commerce major Amazon India has partnered with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) – South Zone to train merchants on selling their products online.

FIEO is the country’s apex body of export promotion.

Under the partnership, entrepreneurs manufacturing, retailing and exporting products will be educated on the digital business opportunity, brand building, documentation, listing methodology and Amazon services, a statement said.

This includes categories like home textiles, kitchen linen, leather accessories, leather shoes, apparel, home decor products, incense and essential oils among others.

Amazon India said south India has seen close to 100 per cent increase in terms of the number of global sellers in the last two years.

“Starting with the textile hub of Coimbatore, these workshops will be held in Chennai, Karur, Bengaluru, Madurai, Vijayawada, Tirupur, Nilgiris District, Hyderabad and Kochi over the next two months,” the statement said.

Amazon also offers guidance on the type of deals sellers can offer, the kind of advertisements they can run on these platforms and how they can use social media channels to drive awareness about their listings on the various marketplaces.

“Our partnership with FIEO will help Indian exporters take their ‘Made in India’ products to millions of active customers across the globe,” Head Global Selling, Amazon India, Abhijit Kamra said.

Over 20,000 sellers today from India currently sell over 45 million products through 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

“We see immense potential in the country and look forward to enabling thousands of FIEO members to expand their business through our Global Selling Programme,” Kamra said.