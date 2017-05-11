GAP to retail online through dedicated brand store on Amazon Fashion

India’s leading textile to retail conglomerates, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited has formed an exclusive partnership with Amazon Fashion to sell American apparel and accessories brand Gap online, the company said in a statement today.

Gap merchandise will be available through a dedicated brand store on Amazon and one can buy Gap’s Summer 2017 collection at a starting price point of Rs.799.

Also, Amazon will be selling Gap products through prime membership, that offers free one-day and two-day delivery to over 100 cities across India.

“We are very excited to provide India-wide access to Gap merchandise for customers with Amazon Fashion. As a front runner in the online retail space, Amazon Fashion is the perfect partner for an iconic brand such as Gap to reach customers in India markets where Gap doesn’t currently have physical stores,” said J Suresh, managing director and CEO at Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd.

We see tremendous support from our shoppers around the exclusive Gap Store on Amazon and we look forward to creating new Gap fans in the Indian market,” he added.

“We are very excited to be the first e-commerce player to make GAP available across the country. This launch is in line with our goal to make Amazon Fashion the best place to buy fashion. With a strong portfolio of top fashion brands, we are fully committed to providing an unparalleled shopping experience to our fashion customers,” Arun Sirdeshmukh, head, Amazon Fashion India said.

Gap entered India through a franchise partnership with Arvind Lifestyle Brand Limited in 2015.