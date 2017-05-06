7 start-ups that could transform the business of retail

In terms of the number of firms, India is still the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. China and Israel are not far behind, though, and the US leads by a huge margin.

With a total funding of approximately $4 billion, close to 650 start-ups were funded last year (2015), signifying a healthy growth of the ecosystem. Over 30 new academic incubators have been established under the Government’s ‘Start-up India Stand-up India’ initiative this year, and tier-II/III cities have established 66 percent of the new incubators.

With regard to investments, investors are increasingly looking at opportunities in start-ups in areas other than online retailing. Ventures in fintech, healthtech, edutech, data analytics, B2B commerce and artificial intelligence, are seeing rising interest.In this second segment of a roll-call of start-ups that could potentially alter the business of retail in India, we present 7 potential game changers.