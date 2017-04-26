Swati Bhargava

Co-founder

CashKaro.com

At CashKaro, Swati spearheads the Marketing & Business Development team and is also responsible for Investor Relations. She is an alumnus of the London School of Economics and worked at Goldman Sachs in London for five years before starting UK Cashback business Pouring Pounds along with her husband Co-Founder, Rohan. She is also one of the top social media influencers in India.

Swati also represented India at the coveted Blackbox Connect – Female Founders Edition 2015- powered by Google for Entrepreneurs program from April 27 – May 8, 2015 in Silicon Valley, California. She was awarded at the India’s first Digital Women Award for category- Best Service Offering Company in the Ecommerce Industry.

To provide women entrepreneurs a strategic platform to grow their business, network with counterparts and get introduced to industry experts and investors, CashKaro also organises #SheCEO every year, around International Women’s day. The campaign which entered its second year on March 8, 2016 reaches out to women in business and helps them in strategic business planning, connects them with potential partners and investors and provides insights on how to harness social media to network.

Swati is also an active speaker at many high profile events such Ad:tech, TEDx, TieCON, among others.