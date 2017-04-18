Manu Indrayan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, 612 League

Manu Indrayan is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 612 League, India’s third largest clothing brand for pre-teens.

A first generation entrepreneur, Indrayan conceived and created the 612 League from scratch – an ‘Imagined in India, International in Outlook’ brand focussing on pre-teen (tween) children. He realized a gap in Indian kids and tween apparel segment while on a family trip to the US and the entrepreneur in him decided to grab the opportunity. Together with his wife Mohita, an accomplished fashion designer, he founded 612 League, a brand that caters specifically to children in the age group of six months to twelve years with unique and differentiated wardrobe solutions.

Indrayan started the company from Ludhiana in 2008, supplying trendy and comfortable tween and kids’ apparel that confirmed to Indian sensibilities to various multi-brand stores like Westside and Shoppers Stop. He commercially launched 612 League across the country in 2012 with ambition of making it the one stop solution for pre-teen shopping. Today the brand has taken the market by storm and is available at exclusive brand outlets, large format stores like Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Central, Hypercity as well as on all major e-commerce sites. Within a short period of 6 years, the brand has been able to penetrate the entire Indian market, being available at over 460 POS across 140 cities of India.

Earlier, Indrayan founded a yarn manufacturing company – Indian Yarn Limited – in his first innings as an entrepreneur. After transforming the firm from an ordinary commodity spinner to a market driven and consumer centric organization, he bid adieu to this venture in year 2012.

Indrayan holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from BITS Pilani and Masters in Business Administration from IIM- Bangalore.