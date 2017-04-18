Amazon’s Fresh New Look sale witnesses 1.5x overall sale

Amazon India said it’s recently concluded Fresh New Look Sale has witnessed 1.5x overall sale. The event which was held between April 14 – April 16, saw 30 per cent sales contribution from women western wear.

The event has marked 1.5x growth in total customers and close to 1.5x increase in new customers. Amazon said contribution from women shoppers’ grew to 45 per cent during that period.

Amazon revealed that they received 85 per cent orders via mobile during the sale event.

According to Amazon, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur and Ahmedabad were the top contributing cities during the sale period.

“We are thrilled by such great customer interest especially by women shoppers during Amazon Fashion’s first-ever Mid-Season Sale,” said Head, Amazon Fashion, Arun Sirdeshmukh.

“Along with many categories, we’ve also witnessed a spike in women’s western wear category, a significant demand for denim brands, kids fashion, sportswear brands, etc. This clearly emphasizes that Amazon Fashion is becoming the preferred destination for fashion conscious customers to discover latest trends from a strong line-up of top fashion brands. We will continue to bring all that’s fresh, trendy and chic to our customers’ doorsteps across the country,” he added further.