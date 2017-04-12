Bejan Bharucha,

Head – Retail Operations,

Shaze Luxury Retail Pvt Ltd

Bejan Bharucha, is a focused professional who has more than 25 years of experience in retail. His discipline for work and his vast knowledge in retail has always worked to his advantage.

Bharucha has completed his Masters in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He then went on to acquire his Masters in Business Administration from New Jersey, USA in Business and Financial Administration. He has also done his Diploma in Business Technology from Camden County Institute and Diploma in Culinary Arts from Culinary Institute of America, New Jersey.

After completing his education in America, he joined a chain of convenience stores in New Jersey and was responsible for setting up 80 convenience stores in 3 months.

After spending 13 years in America and gaining a diverse educational and work skill, he joined Akbarallys, which is Mumbai’s oldest departmental store, in 2001. He worked as the Operations Head at Akbarallys for 3 years.

With his passion to learn, he joined The Bombay Store in 2005 as the Retail Head. In his tenure he opened more than 15 stores. He was then promoted as President – Operations in 2012. Besides Retail, his responsibilities also included handling buying and merchandising, HR and marketing.

Currently working as Head – Retail Operations, he oversees the daily functioning of the company’s stores and the SIS. He is also responsible for new business developments and expansion of the brand pan India.