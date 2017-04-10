Koovs brings out line inspired by Mickey, Minnie Mouse

A fashion line featuring Disney’s popular characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse has been brought alive courtesy an association between online fashion destination Koovs.com and Disney.

Together, they have created a ‘Disney x KOOVS’ collection, which offers ready-to-wear apparel and accessories for men and women in hand drawn prints, modern graphics and fun artwork.

“Youth today are very conscious of their fashion choices and this collection with Koovs will definitely help them make a cool style statement this summer. Mickey and Minnie Mouse are global fashion icons and we are happy to see them influencing the fashion scene in India too,” Head – Consumer Products, Disney India, Sanjeet Mehta told IANS.

A classic black and white palette lead the collection, while pieces in indigo, military and bright summer hues complete the offering for summer 2017. Shoes and flip flops are also on offer as part of the line, priced between Rs 495 and Rs 1,695.