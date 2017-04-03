Pics: Aditya Birla Group’s Linen Club launches exclusive brand store in Mumbai

Premium Linen Fabric Brand The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group, launched its exclusive identity store at Linking Road, Bandra, Mumbai today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club, is India’s largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen.

World's Largest Linen Chain The showroom spans 1370 Sq.Ft. and brings to consumers an entirely different way of showcasing the most natural fabric on earth. Linen Club has been the pioneer brand for linen fabrics in India with over 5 decades of experience. Today, with a presence of more than 140+ exclusive brand outlets and over 4000+ multi brand outlets, Linen Club boasts of having the world’s largest retail chain in Linen. The new store is located at Linking Road, Khar, Mumbai.

High Quality Standards At the store launch, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Rajiv Dube, said “Mumbai is the fashion capital of India and we are absolutely positive that the style connoisseurs of the city will welcome the finest European Linen fabrics in the world. All our fabrics are made from raw material sourced from France and Belgium and processed at our state of art facilities to ensure the highest quality standards.”

Largest Variety Business Head, Textiles, Aditya Birla Group, Thomas Varghese, added, “We are delighted to launch our exclusive brand store at Linking Road. This store is our first flagship outlet in Mumbai and our 5th store in Greater Mumbai. Linen being a natural and light fabric is best suited for Mumbai’s climate. Its distinctive look and comfort sets linen apart from any other contemporary fabric. This store would be our 144th store pan India. With this premium store, our goal is to create a rich consumer experience and ensure that linen lovers in Mumbai experience the largest variety of linen fabrics & products in an intimate environment.”

A Matchless Experience According to CEO Domestic Textiles, Satyaki Ghosh, Aditya Birla Group, “The distinctive floor plan and presentation create a matchless experience for the retail category in general, and specifically to Linen Club. Within the brand store, a large studio-like table provides a liberal display and retailing space for the convenience of the consumers. This is surrounded by imagery for the connoisseur to select samples of style and fabrication details, cuffs, collars, etc. towards potential personalization and unique style.”