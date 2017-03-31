Zomato processes 2 million food orders in March

Zomato has processed 2 million food orders in March marking a 23 per cent + over February, the online restaurant aggregator and food delivery platform shared it in a blog post.

According to the blog post, the Zomato reveals how it has helped reach the new heights, “Better customer retention – a million small things, which ended up compounding towards the current milestone; Maniacal focus on customer support. We introduced a new motto for our customer support team – every meal matters. Since then, the customer support team has been very proactive about every single order that goes through Zomato, and our users are loving us even more than before; Effective and faster customer acquisition at negligible cost (our marketing budget for food ordering still hovers around US $50,000 per month); We increased the restaurant supply available on Zomato from 12,000 restaurants a few months ago to 18,000 on Thursday.”

By platform, Android contributes ~48 per cent, iPhone ~36 per cent and Web ~16 per cent. Whereas the share of restaurant-delivered orders is close to 90 per cent – average order value is ~Rs 430 for India and ~AED 62 for UAE.

“Unit economics are very positive and our net margins on an order are ~55 per cent, online food ordering contributes ~20 per cent revenue to our overall topline and the share of restaurant-delivered orders is close to 90 per cent,” reads the blog post.

Recently, Zomato has launched newest product offering in the UAE, to help make night out decisions a lot easier for the customers and their – Zomato Gold (a membership program for a premium nightlife experience in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi). Gold will be introduced in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore somewhere around June whereas Melbourne, Jo’burg, and Istanbul will see the Gold launch soon.