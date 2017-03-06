Indresh Pradhan

Head – IT

Kaya Limited

With over 14 years of experience in leading teams on tech-enabled business transformation projects for Reliance Brands (Luxury Retail Unit of Reliance Industries), Future Group, Venture Infotek, Susquehanna International and Synygy, Indresh Pradhan is adept at Program and Project Management.

His other areas of expertise include Technology Strategy, Solution Design, Partner Engagement, Client Management and setting up and managing PMO.

A deep understanding of Customer Engagement Programs and Retail Analytics has enabled him to successfully implement the ‘Follow-the-Sun Support Strategy’ between USA, Romania and India; managing teams across continents.

The top five priorities for Pradhan for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, building/enhancing mobile and Big Data strategies including storage and analysis, and data security and fraud protection.

As per Pradhan, the top three challenges retailers will face from a Tech point of view are:

living up to the personalization expectations of customers

taking a conducive inferences from an ever growing data and analysis

reaching a business team expectations for a seamless experience across channels or touch points with customers

Pradhan has excelled in all quarters of life, then be it his profession or education. He was awarded the Dean’s Fellowship at Drexel University for Academic Excellence.