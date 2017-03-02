SP Subramanian

AVP Sales

Intex

Local handset to consumer durables maker Intex Technologies has appointed SP Subramanian as assistant vice president of sales for the mobile business, who will handle sales of the company’s mobile phones nationally.

Extending a warm welcome to Subramanian, Chairman and Managing Director, Intex Technologies, Narendra Bansal said, “I am delighted to welcome Subramanian into his new role as AVP – Sales for mobile division. Intex today is one of the leading mobile handset company in India, synonymous with technological innovation and strong customer service. I am confident with his vast experience in mobile industry, has the required expertise to help the organization grow further, contributing to the company’s vision of bringing innovative products and taking it to the next level.”

Subramanian brings with him nearly 25 years of experience in the service provider and mobile devices segment including companies like Lava International Limited and Sistema Shyam.

“The mobile handset industry in India is extremely dynamic, and it is commendable that Intex has established itself as the leading domestic player in the hyper-competitive market,” Subramanian said.

Subramanian has done his B.SC from St. John’s College and an Executive Program in Management from IIM Calcutta.