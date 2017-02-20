Harsh Shah

Co-founder

Fynd

Harsh Shah is one of the three co-founders of Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal which brings the latest in-store fashion online. He has a keen interest in consumer-facing technology in the retail sector and specialises in management consulting.

At Fynd, he brings his valuable experience in technology and entrepreneurship to the table, and oversees the supply side of operations, including managing partnering brands and stores.

In 2009, Shah co-founded Nova Global, a start-up that connected leading global organisations with a network of high achieving, driven professionals and students. Nova Global went on to be nominated as one of the top hundred student-led start-ups of the world by NYSE. Between 2010 and 2013, Shah served as a Strategy and Analytics Consultant at Opera Solutions, where he gained immense experience in customer segmentation and collections strategy.

Under Shah’s supervision, Fynd is poised to grow beyond a B2B/ B2C platform and become a pioneering player in every sector where technology and retail intersect.

He completed his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in 2010 and was already a part of the entrepreneurship landscape by his second year of college. As the Head of the Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Bombay, he directed a team of twenty students and led several programs that aimed at instilling the spirit of entrepreneurship in the Indian youth.