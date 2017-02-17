Snapdeal’s kid segment witnesses 3X surge

Snapdeal’s kids fashion category has witnessed an unprecedented 3X surge. This finding has come out from their annual digital buying trends for kids segment that the company announced today.

Realising growth potential in this segment, the company said, they are expanding their kids fashion segment by adding 10+ new brands including Puma, TCP, Allen Solly Junior, Mothercare and more.

The company said, they have witnessed a phenomenal growth in kids fashion through-out the year and have registered 6X surge during the festive period last year.

“The Kids fashion category witnessed an unprecedented 3X surge. Ethnic wear came out as a favourite for young girls with 60 per cent of ‘kids fashion for her’ purchases – lehenga choli being the most sought after. Popular trends reflected in the buying preference for girls were lace, polka dots and floral prints and the most popular colours were pink, red and blue,” the company shared in a statement.

According to the company’s annual buying trends, Snapdeal said in the young boys category popular items were character T-shirts such as Hulk, Avengers, Superman, Batman etc. T-shirts comprised of 35 per cent of boys clothing purchases and ethnic wear around 20%. The popular colours picked for boys were yellow, blue and red.

In the kids’ footwear segment, Snapdeal has achieved 3X year-on-year growth, 70 per cent of which was contributed by boys’ footwear. Also 70 per cent of boys’ footwear purchases came from the sports footwear assortment, the company informed.

Babycare purchases also saw a 3X year-on- year growth and 70 per cent sales contribution came from diapers, the company further added.

Likewise, in the toys section, remote control toys were the largest contributor with drones and helicopters alone contributing to 15 per cent of the sales. Snapdeal said, solar toys were also a hot favorite and garnered a massive fan following.

“Today’s younger generation is smarter and savvier than we were. The kids today are expressive and aware of their personality. Our kids’ category assortment strives to match their effervescence with an equally diverse, upbeat and updated collection. It’s heartening to see the tremendous growth we have attained and we are determined to take it further,” Senior Vice President – Business, Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha said.