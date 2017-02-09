Kavindra Mishra

CEO and MD

Pepe Jeans India Limited

In his current role, Kavindra Mishra is responsible for the growth of the existing business portfolio and is instrumental in designing effective strategies for Pepe Jeans India that are aligned with the broader global strategy. He brings over 15 years of relevant industry experience to his role.

Mishra says, “I am excited about working alongside someone with the heritage and gravitas of Pepe Jeans.”

Mishra has a strong experience in business building across a multitude of leadership roles as Vice President, Commercial Director, Strategist and Entrepreneur.

Mishra acquired his Master’s degree from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore in 1999. He started his retail career in 1999 as Area Sales Manager at Madura Coats and continued his career at Madura Garments as Brand Manager for Allen Solly. During his 5 year stint with Allen Solly, Mishra has played a significant role in the execution of the brands most celebrated campaign – ‘Solly at Work’; which was responsible for further establishing the brand in the Indian market.

In 2006, as the Vice President of Tommy Hilfiger, he was responsible for the brand’s rapid growth and expansion in the form of an increasing number of exclusive brand outlets and department stores in the country. In 2009, he joined United Colors of Benetton (UCB) as their Commercial Director. Equipped with industry insight and an enormous amount of retail experience, in 2011 Mishra became part of the founding team of India’s first online apparel and lifestyle portal – Zovi.com.

Mishra complements his knowledge with insights from his previous leadership positions and is able to bring to Pepe Jeans a thoroughly unique approach. Known for his collaborative work-style, innovative problem solving and team-first orientation, he is also known to actively mentor those around him. Having been at Pepe Jeans India Limited since July 2013, his drive for challenges continues to keep him going.