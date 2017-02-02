DKNY relaunches e-commerce site to better connect with consumers

New York-based fashion house DKNY – specializing in fashion goods for men and women – has recently relaunched its website in association with brand and retail technology and solutions company, Farfetch’s Black & White Division and New York-based advertising agency, Wondersauce.

The idea behind the redesign is for the fashion label to lure in and connect with consumers on multiple levels.

The luxury apparel major approached Wondersauce in a bid to simplify and accelerate e-commerce for shoppers. Farfetch’s proprietary technology will provide patrons features like intuitive navigation, individualized messaging, wish list features, a localized homepage and a fully responsive mobile platform.

The brand will however, manage its own product fulfillment and offer same-day shipping in New York City, London, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, and eventually Manchester, with consumers able to pick up and return products directly in stores.

Like Adidas and other brands that are using digital-rooted purchases to remind consumers that they still have brick-and-mortar stores, DKNY global flagships will be part of the new fulfillment strategy since shoppers can opt to pick up and return products directly in stores.

Aiming to have more compelling visual stories, the site will have larger images, more avant-garde photographs, increased editorial content and products.

The new site coincides with the launch of DKNY’s spring 17 campaign with supermodel Bella Hadid headlining its new ad campaign.

DKNY was founded in 1984 by fashion designer Donna Karan.