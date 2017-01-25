Titans of the Trade: International Foods Head, Future Consumer, & Buying Head Gourmet West

Role & Responsibility: Sourcing of International foods

• Establishing international partnerships

• Promotions and launch of international foods and brands through Future Group’s store formats

Experience in Retail: Three years of direct experience and 13 years indirectly.

Area of Specialisation: Understanding the subtle nuances of launching and marketing International foods in a diversified and heterogenous market like India.

Challenges in the Current Job: Getting stakeholders – both domestic and international – to believe that India is not price but value conscious.

His Solution to Challenges: Be premium to masses

• Build bridges to luxury

• Import in bulk (if needed) but package and process locally

The simple mantra to succeed is to partner, promote and persevere

Most Satisfying Part of Current Job: Establishing new products and categories for Indian consumers to delve into.

Learnings: India is one of the most rewarding market, if you are willing to be in the game for a long term. There is no room for fly-by-night operators.

Observations About The Category: Consumers today are aspirational. The simple mantra to succeed is Partner, Promote and Persevere.

Prediction of Future Trends: Every day, Future Group brings multiple products, opportunities and services to millions of customers in India. Through more than over 17 million square feet of retail space, we serve customers in more than 240 cities across the country. Most of all, we help India shop, save and realize dreams and aspirations to live a better quality of life every day. However, the growth achieved is just the tip of the iceberg.

• Sky is the limit for companies and brands who believe in the India story and are willing to work on ground with a long term vision.

Career Goal: To help global food brands find a successful base in India.

Top sellers: Our top sellers are products that appeal to the aspirations of the young Indians. It cuts across categories and consumption points.

Approach to Buying from Local SMEs: Buying yardsticks are the same for all.

• If the local SME has a global vision and a will to achieve, we are always happy to partner.

Criteria for Tapping New Suppliers: Willingness of the partner to work with us on ground to bring the best value for our customers.