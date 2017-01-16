Rakesh Mishra

Head of Marketing

Target India

Rakesh Mishra has been associated with Target since November 2008 and currently serving as the Head of Marketing.

At Target, he is leading a global team that drives competitive advantages in various marketing domains; driving strategic marketing communication initiatives in advertising, owned brands and corporate communications; driving unique and innovative digital experiences for e-commerce business; creating and supporting multi-channel marketing campaigns; fostering a culture of innovation and change management for the enterprise and building a strong talented team.

Prior to this, he was associated with Kohinoor Foods Limited as General Manager – Marketing and Head – Marketing Services and Communication and was responsible for leading the overall foods business for the organization which included managing the entire branded foods portfolio.

With more than 22 years of experience in managing brands, creating marketing strategies, developing new products and packaging, building advertising campaigns that span print, electronic, digital, outdoor channels etc., leading teams and providing strategic direction to businesses, he is still focused on evolving with consumers in this rapidly changing interconnected world.