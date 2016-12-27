Myntra launches ad campaign to announce flagship ‘End of Reason’ sale

Myntra on Tuesday launched a new campaign to promote the biggest and the most awaited fashion sale of the country, Myntra’s ‘End of Reason Sale’ (EORS). The 360 degree campaign, spread across all media, announces the fifth edition of EORS to be held between 3 to 5 January.

At the centre of the campaign is an Ad film that brings forward the essence of EORS that offers shoppers the perfect occasion to plan and stock up their wardrobes at the very beginning of the year. This is expressed by the tagline, “Jo chaho milega jab Myntra ka sale khulega”, which loosely translates to “You can get whatever you want on the Myntrasale”.

The 35 second commercial calls upon shoppers to prepare themselves for the ultimate fashion sale. It takes viewers through a series of settings and occasions that demonstrates the fashion and unique style of people from different sections and regions and their style specific wish list for the mega sale, enticing the viewer further and building excitement.

Adding charm to the film, the video showcases P V Sindhu browsing through the Myntra app on her phone and simultaneously tackling two opponents over badminton. Hrithik Roshan finishes it in style with a run, clad in HRX sports gear as he shouts out the dates of the sale and races ahead.

Apart from presence across all top TV Channels, the marketing campaign is spread across Print, Radio, Digital and Social Media, OOH, DTH across 10+ Leading cities. On the digital front, Myntra has introduced gamification for the first time to promote the sale and engage closely with customers. Shoppers can now play a game on the app, accumulate points and stand a chance to get early access to the sale.

It is also one of the largest celebrity activated campaigns with a large number of them participating through pre-recorded posts, and other digital and social innovations. There will also be a regional push on digital with India’s leading off spinner R. Ashwin.

In addition to this, the campaign is also riding on big cinema releases with onscreen branding and certain clutter breaking offline activations such as setting up a Wish List Ballot at movie theatres and giving people the opportunity to have their wishes granted during the sale.

Speaking about the campaign, Myntra’s CMO & Head, International Brands Business, Gunjan Soni, said, “The size and reach of our marketing campaign for the upcoming ‘End of Reason Sale’ is unprecedented. We have come up with an array of innovative activities to engage with our customers. We are doing a take on the Mannequin Challenge to reveal prices of products, gamification to drive traffic and a focused regional push on digital. EORS has emerged as the most sought after fashion sale event in the country and through this campaign we are reaching out to all our existing and new customers, urging them to prepare and make the most of the three day sale.”

The TVC has been conceptualized by Happy Creative and directed by Razneesh Ghai.

CEO, Happy Creative Services, Kartik Iyer, said, “Working with Myntra on their EORS campaign has always been exciting with the sale growing in leaps and bounds every season. The mission has been to build enough excitement around the largest and most awaited fashion sale event in the country and it has been a great experience as always, with conceptualizing the film. We are confident that the film will rouse enthusiasm for the sale among all sections of consumers.”

About 1800 top Indian and International brands will be participating in the 5th edition of EORS, reaching over 10 million customers across towns and cities. The new winter collection from some of the brands will also be up for grabs, during the sale.